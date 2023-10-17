Patchy fog this morning, rain gradually leaves us this afternoon

This morning some patchy fog will be in our way as we sit pretty chilly from the night before. Temperatures starting out in the mid to low 40s will gradually warm up into the low 50s by this afternoon. Some light rain showers are also ongoing this morning, but they will eventually dissipate, getting more and more isolated. Around noon today is when we’ll start to see breaks in the clouds and the rain gradually clearing out. High temperatures today will be reaching into the low 50s.

Foggy this morning and overcast later in the day, we will dry up tomorrow. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll continue to see some clouds into the overnight hours, staying dry. Overnight lows will be sitting in the upper 30s, as we stay cold for one more night. Some patchy fog is possible as we head into Wednesday morning. While winds continue to be a little bit breezy today, they will really start to dry down as we head into the overnight hours.

Mostly cloudy tonight, with temperatures down in the upper 30s. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is looking to be a lot warmer and nicer. We’re going to be waking up in the 40s again, but clouds will largely be gone, leaving us mainly sunny and warm with temperatures topping off in the low to mid 60s. The sunny skies will continue into Thursday as we stay warm, but after that, a cold front moves in on Friday giving us the possibility of some heavy rain, possibly up to a quarter of an inch of rain. After that we look to dry up pretty nicely into the last half of the weekend, giving us a nice start to next week.

