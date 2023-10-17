One transported following Fayette County bus accident

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - One student passenger on a Fayette County school bus this morning was transported to the hospital following a two vehicle accident involving the bus.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said that the accident happened in the early morning hours on U.S. Rote 60 in the Hawks Nest State Park area. When deputies arrived, they found that a pickup truck had attempted to navigate a turn and slid into the oncoming school bus.

The bus did have several student passengers. The student transported to the hospital by EMS had minor injuries.

The truck’s driver was cited for traffic infractions.

U.S. Rt. 60 is now open to normal traffic.

This incident is still under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.