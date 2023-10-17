New fishing line receptors added at popular river access points along NRGNPP, Gauley River NRA

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - New places for anglers to dispose of fishing line have been established on nine popular fishing spots along the New and Gauley River. The receptacles easily accessible and are mounted on signs and fence posts in visible and convenient locations.

The locations where the receptacles are located include Gauley Tailwaters, Fayette Station, Sandstone Falls (two locations) McCreery, Glade Creek, Grandview Sandbar, Stone Cliff, and Camp Brookside.

These additions are courtesy of the Friends of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Fishing line discarded along riverbanks and gravel bars can be especially harmful to birds, mammals, and aquatic wildlife, which can become entangled. Monofilament line material is also often made from nylon, polyethylene, or polypropylene, and does not naturally degrade, remaining in the environment for decades.

The project was funded by the Friends group, a philanthropic partner of the park, who provided construction materials and handmade each unit out of PVC pipe. New River staff selected locations and mounted the receptacles.

The Friends will be maintaining each unit and handling recycling of the monofilament line at all nine locations.

“We are very grateful to the Friends group for seeing this project through,” said New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Superintendent Charles Sellars. “Anglers, like outdoor sports enthusiasts, care for and want to protect the resource and this will make it that much easier for them to do so.”

More locations will be established as volunteers become available to maintain the sites.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.