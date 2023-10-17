Mother and her daughters work to help others at risk after all three battle breast cancer

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The American Cancer Society (ACS) says that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their life. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, WVVA talked to three women who have all been diagnosed within the last 20 years.

But these women aren’t strangers; they are all from the same family.

Cathy Clark was the first to be diagnosed 18 years ago. Her mom, Janice Hicks, was diagnosed less than a decade later. Both responded well to their treatments and went into remission, but, last year, Clark’s cancer returned, pushing her back into chemo and then survivorship for a second time.

The family thought all was well but, in July, Clark’s sister Christy Wood received the shocking news that she had breast cancer.

“I really can’t understand it,” Hicks said when asked about the discovery. “I’m just so sad about it, but we got the Lord on our side, and that’s how we’re gonna make it.”

Rather than sit in this sadness, the Princeton natives have decided to help others at risk.

“Detection is key,” Clark explained. “Get in there; get those mammograms. I think they have the bus that if you can’t afford them, you know, There’s always means, so contact the hospital, contact whoever you need to reach out to find the means to get it done, but just get it done.”

Wood tells WVVA that she was only 37- three years younger than the recommended age to begin screening for breast cancer- when her sister was diagnosed for the first time. Ever since, she has been faithful in scheduling her check-ups and says that, because of that diligence, her doctors were able to detect her cancer earlier than her sister’s.

“Early detection- like she said- is the key, and I just hope that we can put that word out as much as we possibly can to make sure that everybody is doing it, not every five years, every year because every year things change just like it did for me.

“If you have any at all history in your family, you need to do it immediately no matter that age, because it has hit every age group known to man to 25, 20,” Wood continued. “I just encourage each and every person to be knowledgeable, read up on it, make sure you’re having your mammograms and your physicals every single year.”

To further bring awareness to breast cancer and its effect on women and their families, Wood will be hosting a charity event on Sunday, October 29. The event is a walk/run, and will be held at the Princeton High School Track and Field from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Princeton Community Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Care Fund, which provides much-needed items to those undergoing cancer treatments.

