The Morning Interview: Tazewell Comic Con

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - This morning we sat down with Tazewell County Public Library’ the Assistant Director for the Tazewell County Public Library Chris Wilkes to talk about the upcoming Tazewell Comic Con.

The Tazewell Comic Con is sponsored by Tazewell County Public Library and the TCPL Friends of the Library. This is a free program for attendees. Previously, this program has been attended by several 100 kids and adults. We have a costume contest, crafts, and workshops.

For this year, they will have vendors, gaming, and the costume contest in Nuckolls Hall. They will have workshops and presentations in Fuller-Peery Hall.

See the event page here.

Bus route not running following accident in Mercer County; no children on board
Beckley attorney running to become Raleigh County’s next circuit judge
Murder trial underway in Summers County
Will Calfee memorial band instrument drive honors late Graham High School student
