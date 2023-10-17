Meeting set for Bandy area residents impacted by 2022 flooding

Trailer damaged by flooding in Bandy, Va
Trailer damaged by flooding in Bandy, Va(WVVA News)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANDY, Va. (WVVA) - Residents in the Bandy area impacted by the flooding last year can learn about possible disaster relief on Wednesday.

A meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. at the Bandy Community Center.

Hosted by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, officials will be on hand to offer information on how to apply for disaster relief and to determine who may be eligible.

“I encourage all property owners affected by the flood of 2022 to attend the community meetings,” said Del. James W. “Will” Morefield. “This will give state and local officials the opportunity to explain in person the grant program and how affected property owners may apply.”

The flooding hit the area in July 2022.

Tazewell County officials said 14 people and seven pets were displaced due to the flooding. Some of them unable to leave their homes, fortunately no injuries were reported.

“There were several families that were trapped. We deployed two boats. One from Richlands and one from the town of Tazewell to try and assist in evacuating the families. Ended up having five families that needed evacuated from their homes,” Barry Brooks, the Director of Public Safety for Tazewell County, said after the flooding.

The community center is located at 3290 Bandy Road.

