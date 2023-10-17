Inmate convicted of assaulting correctional officer

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal inmate was convicted Monday of assaulting a correctional officer at the United States Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills in 2021.

Dwight Foster, age 50, was found guilty of assault of a correctional officer involving physical contact and possession of a weapon, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

Over the course of the two-day trial, court documents and statements revealed that Foster had a prison-made weapon, which was found during a random search. The correctional officer that “attempted to seize the object and detain him” was then struck by Foster “in the face and chest with his fist,” the release stated.

A federal district court judge will determine the sentence, where Foster faces up to 8 years in prison for the assault charge and up to 5 years for the weapon charge.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons investigated the case while Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon Flower and Christie Utt prosecuted on behalf of the government.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

