Fayette County Sheriff's Office introduces new K-9 officer

Cpl. Wickline and K-9 Nala
Cpl. Wickline and K-9 Nala(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 17, 2023
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has introduced their new K-9 officer.

K-9 Nala is a German Shorthaired Pointer from Hungary. She has been training with Corporal Josh Wickline at Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania for the past four weeks.

Deputy Nala is now trained in narcotics detection, article searches, and tracking.

