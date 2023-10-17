Bus route not running following accident in Mercer County; no children on board

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Public Schools has announced Bus 649 will not be running today following an accident.

No children were onboard during the accident on U.S. Route 460 in Mercer County.

The school system saying in part, “We are thankful the bus driver and aide are not hurt, but both are being checked out by medical professionals.”

Limited information is known at this time.

Should more information be provided we will bring it to you on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.