Britney Spears recalls feeling like ‘child-robot’ under conservatorship in new memoir

FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.
FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.(Source: ZUMA/MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In her forthcoming memoir “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears describes her 13-year conservatorship by saying, “I felt like a ‘child robot.’”

The conservatorship ended in November of 2021, giving Spears back power over her financial and medical decisions.

In an interview with People magazine, the 41-year-old singer talked about feeling ready to open up about her life story.

People also shared some excerpts from the book.

In one section, Spears writes, “I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself.”

“The Woman in Me” is due out on Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
Kierra Jackson
Two indicted in relation to Kierra Jackson case
The victim said his teacher put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class...
Teacher accused of taping student’s mouth shut in class charged with child abuse, authorities say
Disturbed to bring 2024 tour to West Virginia
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Latest News

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge Actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
Anchorage Police Department is investigating two incidents involving razor blades found at an...
Mom finds razor blades on slide as daughter played at Alaska park, she says
Workers toil to clear cars that derailed in an accident over Interstate 25 northbound, Monday,...
Broken rail caused Colorado train derailment that collapsed bridge, preliminary findings show
At the Los Angeles Chargers versus Dallas Cowboys game at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, Lance...
Lance Bass holds up ‘Not Taylor Swift’ sign at NFL game
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen on May 4, 2021, in...
IRS plans limited rollout of free e-file tax return system with invitations to select taxpayers