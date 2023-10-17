Bluefield, WV Police SWAT assists in numerous search warrants

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department SWAT Team assisted the Southern WV Drug Task Force on several search warrants in the past week.

The SWAT Team served three search warrants and arrest warrants on residents and individuals within the city.

Those arrested in execution of these warrants include:

Tamika Gardner was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin Johnson was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and felon possession of a firearm.

Easter Greene was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.

Maxwell Dowell arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.

