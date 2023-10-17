Annual Shriners oyster dinner returning to Brushfork Armory

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Local Shriners are serving up seafood while helping hospitalized children as the annual Shriners oyster dinner returns to the Brushfork Armory this Thursday.

The oyster dinner has been an important fundraiser for the Shriners for more than four decades. This year, fried oysters, raw oysters, and oyster stew will be back on the menu as well as some oyster-less Hors d’oeuvres for those not a fan of shellfish. There will also be an open bar. But Edwin King, the President of the Bluefield Shriners, says this event is more than just alcohol and seafood, however. The money raised here will go to help the Shriners continue to fund their nonprofit children’s hospitals and transport for the children in need of their care.

“...It costs a million dollars a day to keep the Shriners hospitals even open, in operation. So, all the money that we collect goes to the hospitals and to the transportation fund so that we can transport the children...” says King, “...it will bring a tear to your eye... just to see this and see how much we do for these children.”

King expects a good turnout for the event, especially with the dinner coinciding with an election year. Tickets for this event will not be available at the door, however, so you’ll need to get one in advance if you want to attend. You can get those tickets from a Shriner or from places in the area like King’s Tire Service in Bluewell or the Bluefield, West Virginia, City Hall. Again, this will be held at the Brushfork Armory on Thursday, October 19th. Tickets are thirty dollars.

