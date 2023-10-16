Will Calfee memorial band instrument drive honors late Graham High School student

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -David and Kim Calfee, two employees at Graham High School, are hoping to honor the memory of their late son, Will Calfee, by helping local students who share his passion for music. Will Calfee’s legacy left its mark on Graham High school, from the slogan he inspired now inscribed above a doorway to the field in front of the school that bears his name. But Will is especially remembered for his passion for Graham’s marching band. Will lost his fight to childhood cancer in 2020. However, to honor his memory, his parents started helping others during his birth month of October. They donated fun sheets and toys to children’s hospitals to raise the spirits of the children there. This year, they decided to bring their help a little closer to home.

“Will was a band kid. Our whole family is band kids. My husband was in the band at Bluefield High School, I was in the band at Tazewell High School, our oldest daughter and son were in the band at Tazewell High School. Will started out at Tazewell and then ended up here. So, that’s all they’ve ever known,” says Kim Calfee.

They are asking people to donate their old band instruments to the students of Graham. They hope by giving kids this chance to play an instrument, they can show others the same kindness that Will was known for.

“That’s the kind of person he was. And he would want us to do this. He would want us to carry on that idea of ‘I can help you and this is how... We’re just trying to do our part.’” says David Calfee.

As former band members and Graham employees, Will’s parents have seen firsthand just how important playing in a band can be for students.

“I think it puts them in a family. That’s what band is to a lot of kids that maybe don’t have that at home. And even the ones that do, they have a different family when they come to the school...” says David Calfee.

David Calfee says if his son were here today, he would appreciate all they’ve done in his memory, but he would ask them to keep up the momentum, continuing to help others for years to come.

If you would like to donate any instruments in memory of Will Calfee, you can drop them off at Graham High School. Just ask for Kim Calfee who works in the school’s office.

