Tuesday will still be on the cooler side with spotty showers

Temps will still be below average and occasional rain will continue into tomorrow
WEATHER HEADLINES
WEATHER HEADLINES
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER

Persistent northwesterly wind flow will keep cool air condensing over our mountains into tonight and Tuesday. Low temps will be chilly, dipping into the 30 and 40s. We’ll see lingering clouds and pockets of drizzle/flurries overnight-Tuesday. Highs tomorrow will only make it into the upper 40s-low 50s at best.

TUESDAY
TUESDAY

Tuesday night, skies will gradually clear, and low temps should hit the 30s. Patchy frost will be possible tomorrow night-early Wednesday.

RAIN CHANCE
RAIN CHANCE

Wednesday and Thursday, high pressure will move more directly overhead, which will mean warmer and drier air. We should see more sun midweek ad highs will hit the upper 50s-mid 60s.

Another front will be heading our way by the end of the work week. As of now, wet weather is looking likely on Friday, and we’ll get another temp drop into the weekend...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

