Raleigh County magistrate retiring after decades of service


A Raleigh County magistrate will be retiring next year after more than 25 years of service.
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County magistrate will be retiring next year after more than 25 years of service. In an interview with Magistrate Rick Jones on Monday, he said will not file to run again in January.

In addition to his service as magistrate, Jones also served several years in the U.S. Army and as a state trooper. He described one of the highlights of his career as serving three years on former West Virginia Governor Jay Rockefeller’s detail.

As he prepares to put away his gavel next year, he thanked Raleigh countians for all of their support.

“I can’t even begin to say thank you. How do you say thank you for electing me six times, trusting me to do the job. Thank you doesn’t seem enough. I appreciate the people of Raleigh County, I really do.”

Magistrate Jones’ office will not be the only seat opening up in January. As a result of action by the legislature, there will also be a sixth district magistrate seat opening in Raleigh County.

Both magistrate races will be decided during the May 2024 Primary.

