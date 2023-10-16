Murder trial underway in Summers County

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A murder trial is underway in Summers County, where Benjamin Earhart of Alderson stands accused in the shooting death of Daniel Harmon.

Harmon died from a gunshot wound to the back in July of 2022, after what deputies described as a property dispute over access to the Greenbrier River.

During opening statements, Summers County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Lefler said Earhart made a choice to kill Daniel Harmon, citing evidence showing that Harmon was shot twice -- once in the head and again in the back. Following opening statements, a pathologist for the West Virginia Medical Examiner confirmed in his testimony that it was the second shot which killed Harmon.

“You’ll hear how in that moment, he made a choice, a decision to take those two shots and take Daniel Harmon’s life.”

Meanwhile, defense counsel, Robert Dunlap, indicated that his team plans to make the case for self-defense, relying heavily upon cell phone records that he said show how Harmon made threats on Earhart’s life. “He said ultimately, if he keeps messing around, I’m going to have to take care of him. Imagine being that small man with that type of threat from a person with that many resources and frankly, that physique.”

Both attorneys indicated there were a number of witnesses present for the shooting who will testify later this week. Lefler also said there was body cam footage from the deputies and interviews with Earhart after the shooting which will also be shown to the jury.

Testimony is expected to resume on Tuesday.

