Long-time Family Court judge honored with plaque dedication in Mercer County

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -A long-time family court judge is honored Monday in Mercer County court.

There was a special plaque unveiling and dedication in one of the Mercer County courtrooms for Judge Ed Wiley. His family and friends were joined by a who’s who of the local judiciary over the years.

Judge Ed Wiley’s career included private practice, assistant US attorney, Mercer County District Attorney and was the first family law judge in Mercer County in 1990.

Judge Wiley passed away in March and today was the unveiling of his plaque and several former friends and colleagues spoke of the significant impact he had on everyone who knew him.

“You know it has just been an absolutely wonderful send off for him. This is where he loved to be. He loved Princeton, he loved the courtroom, and he loved all the people who showed up. It has just been a fantastic opportunity.”

The plaque is now included with all the other plaques in Judge William Sadler’s courtroom at the Mercer County Courthouse.

