Man killed by auger on construction site, coroner confirmed

A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.
A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.(WITN)
By Evan Harris and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said Rodolfol Nuñez was cleaning equipment while working for Milestone Construction when his clothing got caught in an auger, pulling him into the machine.

Police said Nuñez was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The coroner ruled his death as accidental.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
Suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit escapes confrontation with WVSP
“Festival of Leaves” brings great turnout to Bland Fairgrounds
“Festival of Leaves” brings great turnout to Bland Fairgrounds
Princeton Police officers show drugs, weapons and cash from bust
Princeton drug bust ‘largest in history’
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
5th annual ‘Ridin’ 4 a Cure’ supports cancer patients with ATV racing
5th annual ‘Ridin’ 4 a Cure’ supports cancer patients with ATV racing

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
U.S. tensions are flaring as war in Israel escalates with evacuations and a looming ground...
U.S. tensions rise as war in Israel rages
Road Closed
Fort Spring Pike scheduled for day closures
This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
Muslim woman stabbed in Illinois, son killed after she urged landlord to ‘pray for peace’