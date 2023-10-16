Man accused of stealing multiple vehicles including police cruiser, causing fatal crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Sunday evening, accused of causing a fatal crash amid a crime spree that involved multiple crashes and stolen cars, including a stolen police cruiser.

West Virginia State Police arrested 24-yr. old Dustin Young. Troopers say Young was first involved in a crash on Rt. 41 in Nicholas County a little after 6:30 Sunday evening. Troopers say Young then stole the vehicle of someone who had stopped at the crash, overpowering the driver to take control and take off.

Troopers say Young took the stolen vehicle to a home, where he attacked a woman with a hammer. That woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her name has not been released.

Troopers say Young then drove toward Summersville, where he crashed into another car. The driver of the other car was killed in the crash. His name has not been released.

Troopers say a Summersville City Police officer stopped to try to help the driver of the other car. Young is accused of stealing the police cruiser, driving into Craigsville before being stopped by Nicholas County deputies and arrested.

Young is facing multiple criminal charges.

