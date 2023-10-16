Liberty University officials share new details in alleged Uber driver sexual misconduct against a student

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police and Liberty University police are continuing to investigate a sexual misconduct incident involving a 17-year-old student.

School officials say the student used an Uber to get to her dorm Thursday night. During the ride, she says, the driver made sexual comments toward the student.

When the driver dropped her off, the student reports, he followed her out of the car and touched her inappropriately.

She reported all this to campus police and investigators around 11 p.m. Thursday, and a campus wide notification was sent out about the incident just before 2 a.m. Friday.

”It’s important to remember that we still live in a world where sometimes there’s bad people, and sometimes they do bad things,” Liberty University’s vice president of security and public safety Marcus Tinsley said. “All we can do is ensure that we are offering the resources, the information and the ability to stay as safe as possible.”

The suspect has been arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor and misdemeanor sexual battery. Liberty University officials have not released the name of the man.

