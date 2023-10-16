Liberty University officials share new details in alleged Uber driver sexual misconduct against a student

LU's vice president of security says they are continuing to investigate the situation.
LU's vice president of security says they are continuing to investigate the situation.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police and Liberty University police are continuing to investigate a sexual misconduct incident involving a 17-year-old student.

School officials say the student used an Uber to get to her dorm Thursday night. During the ride, she says, the driver made sexual comments toward the student.

When the driver dropped her off, the student reports, he followed her out of the car and touched her inappropriately.

She reported all this to campus police and investigators around 11 p.m. Thursday, and a campus wide notification was sent out about the incident just before 2 a.m. Friday.

”It’s important to remember that we still live in a world where sometimes there’s bad people, and sometimes they do bad things,” Liberty University’s vice president of security and public safety Marcus Tinsley said. “All we can do is ensure that we are offering the resources, the information and the ability to stay as safe as possible.”

The suspect has been arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor and misdemeanor sexual battery. Liberty University officials have not released the name of the man.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
Kierra Jackson
Two indicted in relation to Kierra Jackson case
The victim said his teacher put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class...
Teacher accused of taping student’s mouth shut in class charged with child abuse, authorities say
Disturbed to bring 2024 tour to West Virginia
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Latest News

Cpl. Wickline and K-9 Nala
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office introduces new K-9 officer
West Virginia State Police vehicle
WVSP investigating incident at PikeView Middle
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters outside the newly renovated...
Sen. Joe Manchin considers independent 2024 run, warns party system could be nation’s ‘downfall’
Former New River Intermediate teacher’s aide charged in abuse incident
Former New River Intermediate teacher’s aide charged in abuse incident
Fort Spring Pike scheduled for day closures
Fort Spring Pike scheduled for day closures