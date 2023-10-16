Fort Spring Pike scheduled for day closures

Road Closed
Road Closed(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, is set to be closed to through traffic from Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The school bus schedule will not be affected. Local traffic will have access to all properties on both sides of the bridge.

The traveling public is asked to use alternate routes around the work area during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule but not the closure time.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling near the work zone.

