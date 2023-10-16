In Focus : Mine Wars and literature with “Mingo” author Jeff Barnes

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - on this Sunday’s edition of In Focus our Taylor Hankins talks Mine Wars and the artistic process with author and Tazewell County Native Jeff Barnes.

Barnes’ novel “Mingo” is a fictional tale of two brothers who end up on different sides of the picket line during the Mine Wars at the turn of the century.

The title of the book is after Mingo County, the site of 1920′s Matewan Massacre where the striking United Mine Workers were in a deadly shootout against guards who were hired to break the union.

Barnes says Appalachia’s rich union history can inform our understanding of present day.

”We’ve got a labor movement now right? It’s been kind of dormant for a while but now we’re seeing it in a lot of industries. So its important. How did we get here? You’ve got to learn about your past to see how you got here,” said Barnes.

He adds that the history of the Matewan Massacre and The Battle of Blair Mountain are often left untold in Appalachia and were nearly lost to time.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.