Disturbed to bring 2024 tour to West Virginia

(Disturbed)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The rock band Disturbed announced their 23-date Take Back Your Life tour on Monday and Huntington, West Virginia made the list.

Disturbed along with Falling In Reverse & Plush will take the stage at at Mountain Health Arena on Feb. 15.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 17 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, October 20 at 10 AM local time at disturbed1.com/tour.

The band’s latest album Divisive has already produced three #1 singles at Rock Radio with “Hey You”, “Bad Man”, and “Unstoppable”.

