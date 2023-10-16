A COLD day today will bring off and on rain showers

Starting out today we’re going to be seeing temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Overcast skies this morning will bring us some lighter rain before lunch time. After which we’ll see scattered moderate rain through the afternoon. High temperatures won’t be getting much warmer through the day, as we’re going to linger in the mid 40s, high temperatures almost 20 degrees below our normal high temperature. Wind chill will also be keeping us cooler through the day, with feel like temperatures in the 30s.

Today will bring temps in the mid 40s trough this afternoon. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

This evening will bring us overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Rain showers will continue into the evening, becoming more isolated as we head into Tuesday. Winds will stay a little light, coming from the northwest at 5 - 10 mph. Tuesday will bring slightly better weather. We’re going to see temps climbing back up into the upper 40s and low 50s. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible as we see only a small chance of some rain showers, leaving us mostly cloudy for the better part of the day.

Some rain showers will be possible into tomorrow morning. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Mid-week to look to dry back up, high temperatures getting back to more seasonable levels in the low 60s. Mainly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, but another frontal system will move in this weekend bringing the possibility of some heavier rainfall on Friday, with colder temperatures by the weekend, stay tuned!

