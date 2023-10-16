A COLD day today will bring off and on rain showers

Highs will be almost 20 degrees lower than our normal high.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Starting out today we’re going to be seeing temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Overcast skies this morning will bring us some lighter rain before lunch time. After which we’ll see scattered moderate rain through the afternoon. High temperatures won’t be getting much warmer through the day, as we’re going to linger in the mid 40s, high temperatures almost 20 degrees below our normal high temperature. Wind chill will also be keeping us cooler through the day, with feel like temperatures in the 30s.

Today will bring temps in the mid 40s trough this afternoon.
Today will bring temps in the mid 40s trough this afternoon.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

This evening will bring us overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Rain showers will continue into the evening, becoming more isolated as we head into Tuesday. Winds will stay a little light, coming from the northwest at 5 - 10 mph. Tuesday will bring slightly better weather. We’re going to see temps climbing back up into the upper 40s and low 50s. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible as we see only a small chance of some rain showers, leaving us mostly cloudy for the better part of the day.

Some rain showers will be possible into tomorrow morning.
Some rain showers will be possible into tomorrow morning.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Mid-week to look to dry back up, high temperatures getting back to more seasonable levels in the low 60s. Mainly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, but another frontal system will move in this weekend bringing the possibility of some heavier rainfall on Friday, with colder temperatures by the weekend, stay tuned!

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Bland County Sheriff's Office
Two Virginias’ food bandit identified
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Princeton Police officers show drugs, weapons and cash from bust
Princeton drug bust ‘largest in history’
“Festival of Leaves” brings great turnout to Bland Fairgrounds
“Festival of Leaves” brings great turnout to Bland Fairgrounds
5th annual ‘Ridin’ 4 a Cure’ supports cancer patients with ATV racing
5th annual ‘Ridin’ 4 a Cure’ supports cancer patients with ATV racing

Latest News

WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
MONDAY
Damp and chilly weather will persist into the first part of the week
Rain will continue tonight, though it will stay on the light side
Some lighter rain tonight, then off and on rain on Sunday
WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (10-13-2023)