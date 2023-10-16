Beckley attorney running to become Raleigh County’s next circuit judge

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County attorney is throwing his name in the ring to become the county’s next circuit judge.

Daniel Burns is currently an attorney for Pullin, Fowler, Flanagan, Brown, and Poe in Beckley. At this point in the race, he has not specified which judge seat he will be seeking as it remains to be seen whether Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick will seek another term. Judge Robert Burnside has indicated he will not be seeking another term.

While Burns’ law firm specializes in civil work, he said he also works as a court appointed attorney, helping to resolve cases impacting the child welfare crisis.

In an interview with WVVA News on Monday, he said that if elected, he hopes to bring an impartial and informed viewpoint to the bench.

“While the election is not until May of next year, I want the people of Raleigh County to know who I am, to know that I’m declaring candidacy for circuit judge. I want them to get the opportunity to get to know me so they can decide at the end of the day if I’m the best person for the job.”

Burns is a graduate of WVU for both undergraduate and law school.

He is also a board member of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, the WV State Bar’s Unlawful Practice of Law Committee, West Virginia Real Estate Appraisal Licensing and Certification Board, and is a former member of the board for Just For Kids Youth Advocacy Center.

As of Monday morning, the only other candidate seeking the open judge’s seat is Raleigh County Del. Brandon Steele.

