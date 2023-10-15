Suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit escapes confrontation with WVSP

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, October 11, troopers with the WVSP were involved in a confrontation with the suspected food bandit in the area of Pyne Mountain Road at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Anthony Charles Meyers. He was recorded on surveillance systems and trail cameras.

Meyers is armed with a stainless barrel rifle that may be cased. Meyers is 5-11 tall, with brown hair and green eyes. Meyers may be dressed in camo and may be carrying a red backpack.

Meyers was released on July 28 from FMC Devens in Massachusetts. He then failed to report to his federal probation officer on July 31. Meyers is a Federal Fugitive and a violent sexual predator according to the WVSP.

Meyers may frequent the Appalachian Trial, hitch hike, or be seen walking. At this time Anthony Charles Meyers is considered armed and dangerous. Extreme caution should be used if he is spotted. Do not approach. If located, please call Sgt. S.S. Keaton at 304-772-5100 or R/Sgt. S.A. Hatten at 304-633-6261. The status of this investigation remains active and ongoing.

West Virginia State Police have identified an alleged food bandit in the Two Virginias as Anthony Charles Meyers. According to the Bland County Sheriff’s Office, Meyers is a federal fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen in Union, W.Va.

According to a range of law enforcement departments, Meyers has burglarized multiple homes on both sides of the state line -- typically breaking into homes to steal food.

State Police say Meyers is on-the-run and has stolen from homes in at least three counties in the Two Virginias. His most recent reported victims have been in Monroe County, where he’s said to have burglarized homes in Union and Rock Camp. He’s been spotted on multiple security cameras in both states.

Anyone who knows of Meyers’ whereabouts is urged to contact Virginia State Police, or your local law enforcement agency.

