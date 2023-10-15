Reeanna Cook’s goal puts Concord over West Liberty Sunday

49th-minute goal pushes the Mountain Lions over the Hilltoppers 1-0
Reeanna Cook’s goal puts Concord over West Liberty Sunday
By Jon Surratt
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions women’s soccer team came into Sunday off of a 9-0 win over the Salem Tigers, and looked to keep that offense up against the West Liberty Hilltoppers Sunday in a Mountain East Conference (MEC) match.

However, both teams offenses’ were cold to start the game, as no goal were scored with Concord leading the way in shots 9-5. However, Reeanna Cook would put one in the back of the net 49 minutes into the game, off a free kick, to take a 1-0 lead. Afterwards, neither team were able to score again, leading Concord to a 1-0 victory. The Mountain lions are now 8-3-2 on the season and 7-2-1 in conference play.

