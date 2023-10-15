“Festival of Leaves” brings great turnout to Bland Fairgrounds

BLAND, Va. (WVVA) -Over the weekend, a fall tradition returned to Bland County called the “Festival of Leaves”, bringing with it vendors, live music and more. If you could pick it, paint it, or pickle it, you could get it from one of the more than one hundred vendors set up here. At one booth, a local church sold food to raise money for a mission trip.

“We’re trying to spread the Gospel to the world, right? And our mission to Guatemala has taken a little bit of a hit this year...” says Pastor Barry Busby of Bastion Union Church, “...The folks of Bland County have come out to support that and we’re very grateful for that as we go spread the love to Guatemala.”

And they weren’t the only church participating in the event. Multiple churches team up every year to hold a “Kids’ Corner” where kids can make crafts.

“People enjoy being together, and that’s what Bland County is in the community...”says Pastor Philip Buttery from Wilderness Creek Church of God.

Sarah Brackens, the treasurer for Festival of Leaves says this is part of what makes the event such an important part of the community.

“Well, the festival has always been dedicated to family, faith, and friends...” says Brackens.

The festival also showcased the artistic talents of children in the area. There was also live music throughout the weekend in a variety of genres from bluegrass to an Elvis impersonator. Organizers say they had a great turnout, with the festival’s Sunday church service reaching record attendance. But they say it isn’t unusual for this tradition of more than two decades to bring large crowds to Bland.

“I start hearing about the Festival of Leaves from the time this is over until the next year when we have it. Anyone who sees any of the committee out or anybody who deals with it, they start saying, ‘we can’t wait. We’re excited. We get to come and visit and fellowship with people,’” says Cathy Pruett, an organizer and vendor for the Festival of Leaves.

Pruett says the Festival of Leaves has become a homecoming for the town of Bland, attracting repeat visitors to the free event. If you missed this event, there’s always next year. Organizers say the annual festival won’t “leaf” the fairgrounds anytime soon.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.