Damp and chilly weather will persist into the first part of the week

CHILLY TEMPS (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure off-centered over the Great Lakes region will keep us on the receiving end of chilly, Canadian air. As this air rides up our mountains, it will continue to cool and condense into light rain/drizzle, and even patchy snow at higher elevations into tonight. Low temps overnight will drop into the 30s and 40s and we will remain breezy at times.

TOMORROW (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

High temps tomorrow will hover in the 40s as NW wind flow remains persistent and light rain continues on and off into Monday. Monday night-Tuesday, we’ll see lingering clouds and more hit and miss cold rain/occasional flakes. Low temps Monday and Tuesday night will again be in the 30 s and 40s.

UPPER AIR PATTERN (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We will dry out Tuesday night-Wednesday as high pressure moves more directly overhead. Sunshine looks to emerge midweek and highs should be in the upper 50s-mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

CHANCE OF RAIN (maxuser | WEATHER PHOTO)

This “warm-up” if you will, will be short lived. A cold front looks to bring another blast of cold air our way by this weekend YET AGAIN!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.