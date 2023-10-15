Concord falls on homecoming to Frostburg State, remains winless

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions football team came into Saturday still looking for their first win, sitting at 0-6 and 0-5 in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play, hosting the Frostburg State Bobcats. However, this Saturday had a lot more attention towards it with alumni in the stands on homecoming.

Concord would get out of the gates with an early 3-0 lead, and only trail 10-3 at halftime. However, the offense couldn’t muster up any more points in the second half, and fall to the Bobcats 34-3. Concord is now 0-7, and 0-6 in MEC play.

