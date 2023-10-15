5th annual ‘Ridin’ 4 a Cure’ supports cancer patients with ATV racing

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -At Highwall Park, “Ridin’ 4 a Cure” returned for its fifth year. Things kicked off in the morning with a ride through Mercer County’s colorful mountains. ATV or Side-by-Side riders could then participate in both drag racing and barrel racing, or brave the bog in a “mug bogging” challenge. There were also vendors and live music throughout the day.

But this event wasn’t just fun and games, however. Its purpose is to raise breast cancer awareness. It also helps get funding for Ridin’ for a Cure’s ongoing mission of helping those battling breast cancer through transport for cancer treatment, wigs, and mammograms and early detection services.

“Well, like probably everybody else out here, we’ve all been affected... had family members, friends, loved ones been affected by cancer in some for or fashion so what better way to come out and enjoy the sport we love and support the cause to find the cure,” says Larry Williams, a member of Last Dollars Off-Roaders and a 2nd year participant in Ridin’ 4 a Cure.

Dr. Randy Maxwell, the president of Ridin’ for a Cure credits the start of this organization to his late wife.

“...She lost her battle with breast cancer in 2018. And prior to that diagnosis in ‘17, she wanted to do this, and she liked to ride the trails and had a passion for it and wanted to bring some just awareness to it and buy wigs for ladies... that was undergoing chemo. …After she lost her battle in July of ‘18, it just kind of kept growing a little bit more and a little bit more...” says Dr. Maxwell

Dr. Maxwell says that every dime raised by Ridin’ for a Cure stays local, ensuring local breast cancer fighters get the help they need.

If you missed this event and don’t want to wait until next year to support Ridin’ for a Cure, Dr. Maxwell encourages you to go to the Ridin’ 4 a Cure website to donate. You also can donate fifty dollars to be entered to win a Polaris XP100 with trailer.

