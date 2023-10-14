Some lighter rain tonight, then off and on rain on Sunday

Temperatures will begin crashing into the 40s tomorrow.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This afternoon we’re going to see another burst of rain, but then after that we’re only going to see some lighter showers into the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will be down in the mid to low 40s. Winds will also be breezy this evening, coming from the northwest at 10 - 20 mph, with gusts of up to 30 mph possible.

As we head through tomorrow afternoon, we’re going to be a lot colder. The low temperature won’t hit until around 10 AM, leaving us to struggle to get out of the low 40s for most of the day. Overcast skies will keep those temperatures low, and occasional rain showers will continue throughout the day. They’ll stay on the light side though, so nothing too bad. Winds will continue to be a little gusty throughout the day. Starting Sunday night, we’ll see overnight lows in the upper to mid 30s.

Monday, temperatures will be a little lower, sitting in the low 40s for the high. More rain showers will be expected, and will continue through Tuesday, leaving us with a little bit of a break from the rain after that.

