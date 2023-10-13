West Viriginia to get ‘hydrogen hub’

Hydrogen hub produces clean energy
Hydrogen hub produces clean energy
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVVA) - West Virginia will be the home of a “hydrogen hub” after being selected by the U.S. Department of Energy in regional competition.

Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., made the announcement this morning after the state’s team pursuing the hub, the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2), was chosen for a regional site.

Manchin, who is chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said the state may get up to $925 million in federal support to bring the hub to West Virginia, as well as up to $6 billion in additional private sector matching funds.

Hydrogen is a flexible and powerful fuel that can be used to power vehicles, generate electricity, fuel industrial manufacturing and heat homes and businesses safely and emissions-free. Clean hydrogen can be produced from natural gas with CO2 capture and storage or using low-emissions electricity to separate hydrogen from water.

“On behalf of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition I am so honored to announce that today the U.S. Department of Energy has selected the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub for up to $925 million in federal support under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This means West Virginia will be the new epicenter of hydrogen in the United States of America,” Manchin said.

“Today is a major win for the ARCH2 team and for future economic development and energy production in West Virginia,” Capito said. “Since we included language and funding for a hydrogen hub competition in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and at every stage since, I consistently supported efforts to help make this project a reality. I’m thrilled for the ARCH2 team, and am so proud West Virginia will continue its tradition as an innovative, energy-producing state through a regional hydrogen hub.”

Hydrogen hubs will create regional networks of hydrogen producers, consumers, and local infrastructure to accelerate the use of hydrogen as an energy source.

The hub is projected to create over 20,000 jobs, with the majority of those in West Virginia. A specific site for the hub has not yet been announced.

