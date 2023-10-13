We turn chilly and damp through the weekend

TONIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

The rest of our evening looks fair and mild, with low temps in the 50s overnight. After midnight, we’ll see more clouds and a few isolated showers after midnight tonight, but most will stay dry.

A better chance of rain will come tomorrow as a cold front slides into the area. Highs on Saturday will top off in the 60s, and we’ll see on and off rain throughout the day. We’ll be breezy as well, with gusts occasionally over 20-40 MPH. Secure any outdoor decor! Saturday night, we’ll continue to see a few showers, and lows will fall into the 40s.

Sunday, temps will struggle to make it above the 50 degree mark, and we’ll remain breezy and damp, with on and off showers.

We’ll still be colder and unsettled to start next week, but a warm up should ensue after that....

