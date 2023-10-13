As we look towards the weekend, more rain is on the way

Starting out with some patchy fog in our area this morning, but it should clear up as we head into mid-morning. We’ll see abundant sunshine throughout this afternoon once again, leading to high temperatures in the mid 70s. Wind will begin picking up a bit as we head into the afternoon, might see some gusts of up to 30 mph this evening. Spotty rain showers should stay away until around midnight. Low temperatures in the 50s tonight.

Rain will begin after midnight tonight, increasing in coverage by Saturday morning. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday morning we’ll see the rain begin to increase in coverage. Spotty showers will become more widespread through the morning hours. After lunchtime we’ll see scattered rain showers once again. High temperatures will begin to drop Saturday, sitting in the mid 50s for most. As we head into the overnight hours, the cold air will begin to settle, sitting in the 40s.

High temperatures will DROP this weekend. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Off and on rain showers will continue through Tuesday, with high temperatures getting frigid from Sunday onward. High temps will be in the 40s Sunday through Tuesday, so make sure to bundle on those layers.

