‘Railroad Days’ arrives in Hinton


‘Railroad Days’ arrived in Hinton on Friday, kicking off the three-day festival featuring...
‘Railroad Days’ arrived in Hinton on Friday, kicking off the three-day festival featuring everything from artisians to live music to unique vendors.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - ‘Railroad Days’ arrived in Hinton on Friday, kicking off a three-day weekend filled with fun planned for the City of Hinton. The annual festival features everything from artisans to live music to unique vendors.

Held each Fall as the leaves change color, ‘Railroad Days’ is a celebration of the City of Hinton’s storied past along with its vibrant present.

“To see everybody come out and show their skills and crafts, it’s nice. Plus, the food is pretty good,” said Blacksmith demonstrator Mathew Davidson.

Once a bustling railroad stop, the new national park designation has helped to breathe new life into the city. Tourists making their way to the cascading Sandstone Falls often stop in downtown to sample the city’s food offerings and take in the unique art.

Whether visitors come for the shopping, the live music, or the activities for kids; for many, Railroad Days is about re-connecting with old friends.

“Everybody comes together and it’s nice. It’s kind of like family,” adds Davidson.

Throughout the weekend, the Ritz Theatre will also be showing historical pictures on the movie screen for anyone who is interested.

