Princeton drug bust ‘largest in history’

Princeton Police officers show drugs, weapons and cash from bust
Princeton Police officers show drugs, weapons and cash from bust(Contributed)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The “largest drug seizure in the Princeton Police Department history” was announced this morning.

Hope Walters of Princeton was arrested on numerous counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after the seizure.

According to the department, confiscated drugs include more than 7 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 5.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl, 800 suspected hydromorphone pills, 885 grams of suspected marijuana and more than 1,400 suspected controlled substance pills.

About $24,000 in case, seven handguns and a Cadillac Escalade were also confiscated.

The bust happened Thursday evening when Patrolman D. Gibson and Patrolman T.D. Cook conducted an investigative traffic stop on a black Cadillac Escalade on Rt. 104 (Rogers Street) in Princeton, for an equipment violation.

During the course of this stop, police said, a drug investigation was initiated. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted where a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and US currency was located.

The search of the vehicle yielded information leading the investigating officers to a set of storage units. Based on positive indication of Princeton Police Department K-9 unit Patrolman Z.A. Jones and K-9 Kilo. Sr. Patrolman D. Gibson obtained a search warrant for several of these units.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Dawson
Bluefield man arrested for murder
Alison Parker and Adam Ward
Warner urges action against Google, Meta over failure to remove content depicting the murders of Alison Parker & Adam Ward
The Princeton Baseball Association announced that they will be leaving the Appalachian League...
Local Appalachian League team disbands
A new trailhead opens for hikers in Beckley, linking locals and tourists to two previously...
New trailhead opens for hikers in Beckley
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says

Latest News

Hydrogen hub produces clean energy
West Viriginia to get ‘hydrogen hub’
Image courtesy MGNOnline.
Fayette County deputies searching for missing Belva resident
In Focus Preview: Mine Wars and literature with “Mingo” author Jeff Barnes
In Focus Preview: Mine Wars and literature with “Mingo” author Jeff Barnes
Beckley councilman and lawyer running for mayor
Beckley councilman and lawyer running for mayor