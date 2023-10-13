Princeton drug bust ‘largest in history’

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The “largest drug seizure in the Princeton Police Department history” was announced this morning.

Hope Walters of Princeton was arrested on numerous counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after the seizure.

According to the department, confiscated drugs include more than 7 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 5.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl, 800 suspected hydromorphone pills, 885 grams of suspected marijuana and more than 1,400 suspected controlled substance pills.

About $24,000 in case, seven handguns and a Cadillac Escalade were also confiscated.

The bust happened Thursday evening when Patrolman D. Gibson and Patrolman T.D. Cook conducted an investigative traffic stop on a black Cadillac Escalade on Rt. 104 (Rogers Street) in Princeton, for an equipment violation.

During the course of this stop, police said, a drug investigation was initiated. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted where a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and US currency was located.

The search of the vehicle yielded information leading the investigating officers to a set of storage units. Based on positive indication of Princeton Police Department K-9 unit Patrolman Z.A. Jones and K-9 Kilo. Sr. Patrolman D. Gibson obtained a search warrant for several of these units.

