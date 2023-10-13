Mercer County doctor shares importance of at-home breast exams

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - One Mercer County doctor is continuing to encourage routine check-ups- both at home and with a provider- despite the American Cancer Society ceasing their recommendation for at-home breast exams.

Dr. Robert Edwards runs a private practice in Bluefield concentrating on women’s health, specifically obstetrics and gynecology. Throughout his career, he has encouraged at-home exams and believes they could help detect early signs of cancer.

“It’s very important that a woman gets screened so that you can maybe detect something early,” Dr. Edwards explains. “...early cancers are much more treatable, and the treatments are much less invasive.”

Signs to look for while conducting self-exams include the presence of any irregular lumps, skin discoloration and any other abnormalities, according to Dr. Edwards.

Dr. Edwards tells WVVA that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their life, with the chance rising with age. He says women over the age of 40 should be screened annually, but adds that younger women, who have a history of cancer in their family, should begin earlier.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.