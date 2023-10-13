Legislators recognize Graham High School “G-Men” for claiming 2022 state title

Graham High School "G-Men" honored for state title
Graham High School "G-Men" honored for state title(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, October 13, the Graham High School football team out of Bluefield, Virginia, was recognized by legislators for last year’s impressive season.

This past December, The Bluefield “G-Men” took home the fifth state title in the history of the school’s athletic program. This was after they defeated the Central High School Falcons 34 to 7 at the Salem Stadium, giving them an undefeated season and a record of 15 to 0.

On Friday, Virginia Delegate Will Moorfield, R-Va, and State Senator Travis Hackworth, R-Va, presented the team with a resolution, showing their admiration for the group’s hard work and continued dedication as the 2022-2023 Virginia High School League Class II Football Champions.

“It’s a good day for Bluefield; It’s a good day for Tazewell County and our district,” Hackworth shared. “Anytime that we can get some notoriety like this and celebrate the hard work that these young men have done...We’re just glad to be here.”

The resolution commencing the Graham High School football team was signed by the House of Delegates back in January as House Bill 278.

