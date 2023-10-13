Fayette County deputies searching for missing Belva resident

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Authorities are asking for you help in the search for a missing assisted living resident.

Fayette County deputies are working to obtain an image of the resident but Sheriff Mike Fridley confirms his department was notified of Devon Lee Parrish’s disappearance at 7:00 p.m on October 12.

By that time the Belva, WV resident had been missing for roughly three hours.

The facility contacted law enforcement after their search was unsuccessful.

The 25-year-old man was last seen by another resident walking out of the home to go on a walk.

Parrish is 5′6 and 150 pounds with brown hair.

He may be wearing green jogging pants.

If you see Parrish or know of his whereabouts, contact the Fayette County 911 center at (304) 574-3590.

