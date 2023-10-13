Fayette County deputies searching for missing Belva resident

The 25-year-old man was last seen by another resident walking out of the home to go on a walk around 4 PM on October 12.
Image courtesy MGNOnline.
Image courtesy MGNOnline.(WVVA)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Authorities are asking for you help in the search for a missing assisted living resident.

Fayette County deputies are working to obtain an image of the resident but Sheriff Mike Fridley confirms his department was notified of Devon Lee Parrish’s disappearance at 7:00 p.m on October 12.

By that time the Belva, WV resident had been missing for roughly three hours.

The facility contacted law enforcement after their search was unsuccessful.

The 25-year-old man was last seen by another resident walking out of the home to go on a walk.

Parrish is 5′6 and 150 pounds with brown hair.

He may be wearing green jogging pants.

If you see Parrish or know of his whereabouts, contact the Fayette County 911 center at (304) 574-3590.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Dawson
Bluefield man arrested for murder
Alison Parker and Adam Ward
Warner urges action against Google, Meta over failure to remove content depicting the murders of Alison Parker & Adam Ward
The Princeton Baseball Association announced that they will be leaving the Appalachian League...
Local Appalachian League team disbands
A new trailhead opens for hikers in Beckley, linking locals and tourists to two previously...
New trailhead opens for hikers in Beckley
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says

Latest News

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film coming to the Granada along with Swifties' Friendship Bracelet...
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film coming to the Granada along with Swifties’ Friendship Bracelet event
WVVA News at Noon
GTT @ Noon: Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Film coming to the Granada along with Swifties' Friendship Bracelet event
The day of events kicks off with the Haunted Hustle 5K (walkers welcome) and wraps with the 9th...
Haunted family-friendly fun coming to the Bluefield City Park
Alfred Jennings of Oak Hill is faces multiple charges following the Oct. 11th incident in Mount...
Fayette County man faces multiple felonies following disturbance & burglary in Mount Hope