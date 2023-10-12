W.Va. Commissioner for Bureau of Social Services speaks to students at Concord University


West Virginia’s Commissioner for the Bureau of Social Services spoke to students at Concord University on Thursday.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia’s Commissioner for the Bureau of Social Services spoke to students at Concord University on Thursday.

A Raleigh County native, Commissioner Jeff Pack also happens to be an alumnus of the university. Prior to serving as commissioner, Pack served three terms in the House of Delegates, where he helped spearhead funding increases for Child Protective Services (CPS).

During his talk with students, he impressed upon them the many opportunities available to students with an interest in social work, including scholarships available that will help pay for the undergraduate and graduate degrees.

The legislature also recently passed measures to help address areas in the state with critical vacancies among CPS workers, which has led to a considerable decrease in vacancies in recent months. Commissioner Pack told the students it is hard but rewarding work that will prepare them for additional opportunities later on in their careers.

Commissioner Pack’s visit comes ahead of major changes planned for the West Virginia Dept. of Health and Human Services. As a result of legislature action earlier this year, the agency will be split up into three agencies starting on January 1, 2024 -- the Dept. of Health, Dept. of Human Services, and Dept. of Health Facilities.

