Town of Rainelle seeks funding for mural project honoring 2016 flood victims

RAINELLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Rainelle is in the middle of funding a mural project to honor lives lost in the 2016 flooding that devastated Greenbrier County.

The mural is expected to be 63 feet long and 16 feet high and will rest on the side of the old Flint Hardware Store on Main Street. The project’s artist, Misty Walkup, a Greenbrier County native, explains that the mural will be painted in full color and honor Gary Shumaker, Edward Thompson, Charles Omechinksi and Denver Barker- four men who died in the flood water on June 23, 2016. Other details in the mural will include the old Shay #7 train built for the Meadow River Lumber Company in 1920, smoke plums that merge into a rainbow, and peaceful creek waters.

Together, Walkup and Rainelle Mayor Andy Pendleton have started a “sponsor a cinder block” campaign to fund the project. Each block is $10 and will cover the cost of labor and materials.

“They can give more than ten, but we appreciate ten,” shared Mayor Pendleton. “We just need people to come in and help support what we are doing and help our town grow.”

“Oh, yes. You can sponsor as many blocks as you like, but even one ten-dollar block- it’s going to make a dent in it,” Walkup added. “We can do it one block at a time as a community.”

Walkup tells WVVA that she plans to start on the mural in the spring and hopes to have it finished by the eighth anniversary of the flood.

If you’d like to help with this project, donations can be dropped off at Rainelle Town Hall of City National Bank. The mural will cost around $10,000 to complete.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.