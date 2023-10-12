Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film coming to the Granada along with Swifties’ Friendship Bracelet event

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Swifties rejoice. If you do not have the chance to see Taylor Swift in person--the music superstar recently unveiled the next best thing.

“The Eras Tour” concert film is being released this week in theaters and that includes at the Historic Granada Theater in Downtown Bluefield, WV.

Tim Smith, the House Manager, of the Granada stopped by WVVA @ Noon with details on the film.

Smith also notes an hour before each showing the theater is holding “Friendship Bracelet-Making” events.

Swifties as Swift’s fans are known often show up to her concerts with friendship bracelets to trade with each other and the Granada’s event follows that concept.

Bracelet-making will take place an hour before each showing.

In addition to “The Eras Tour” concert film, The Creator, Exorcist: The Believer, A Haunting in Venice & Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie are showing below the Granada in Raleigh Street Cinemas.

