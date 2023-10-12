September’s Teacher Feature Winner: Michael Quesenberry

September's Teacher Feature Winner: Michael Quesenberry
By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Michael Quesenberry is one of the many stand out educators at Glenwood School and he also happens to be an alumni. Quesenberry is taking the school motto, ‘Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat " to a new level.

Quesenberry was a student at the school in his younger days. He’s spent the entirety of his 19 year career teaching special education at Glenwood. Quesenberry says life for him has come full circle, especially after initially stepping off the path to a higher education following high school.

“I wound up joining the Navy. I did four years in the Navy then came back got my undergrad degree in social work. Then kind of got into education through the birth to three program at Southern Highlands. I got my masters in education through WVU,” said Quesenberry.

Quesenberry says his time in the Navy helped him mature and gain some leadership experience. Experience that’s he’s still using to help his students rise to meet their challenges in the classroom.

“These kids, they’re great. They can learn it just takes a little extra sometimes to get them moving in the right direction. Everybody learns differently and you just have to find the best way for them and roll with it,” said Quesenberry.

Quesenberry’s impact at Glenwood reaches beyond the walls of the school. He is also heavily involved in the school’s sports teams. Over the years he’s coached golf, football and soccer. This year he even added volleyball to that list.

