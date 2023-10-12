Roanoke County couple returns home safely after escaping attacks in Israel

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke County couple who landed in Israel as attacks broke out is safely back home.

Quigg and Annette Lawrence traveled to Israel to lead a tour of 34 people to see the Holy Sites in the country. As soon as they landed in Tel Aviv, plans quickly changed as Hamas began attacking, and Israel declared war.

They explained throughout their fear, their faith helped them get home.

”We just felt a peace,” Annette Lawrence said. “We had thousands of people praying for us.”

The minute Quigg and Annette Lawrence landed in Tel Aviv, just 40 miles north of the Gaza Strip, they knew something was wrong.

“As soon as we landed, everybody’s phone blew up,” Quigg Lawrence said. “Are you okay? Have you heard the news?”

They sheltered at their hotel while trying to find a way back to the United States.

“I wrote the US Embassy and I expected them to call me any minute,” Quigg Lawrence said. “We didn’t hear anything for a day and a half, nothing, no kind of form nor email.”

The conflict escalated quickly.

“The explosions are not like somebody fires a shotgun three houses down,” Quigg Lawrence said. “It was big and powerful and the windows shook and the building shook.”

Quigg Lawrence explained another couple traveling with them got four seats out of Tel Aviv Monday.

“That was probably the scariest part, driving in the dark, 30 minutes to the airport,” Annette Lawrence said.

“Are we going to get killed? Is the airport going to be obliterated?” Quigg Lawrence said.

They traveled from Tel Aviv to Ethiopia to Dublin to Chicago to Roanoke, where their kids and grandkids were waiting at the airport.

“It took us about 40 hours to get home,” Annette Lawrence said.

As the lead pastor at Church of the Holy Spirit, Quigg Lawrence reflects on how faith guided them through the fear.

“It was there,” Quigg Lawrence said. “You can’t buy it, you can’t fake it.”

Safe and back in their church, the Lawrences process the aftermath of the attacks.

“The inconvenience that we had is nothing,” Annette Lawrence said. “It feels like a mustard seed compared to what the people of Israel are going through.”

The Lawrences now pray for peace, as dozens had prayed for them.

“Pray for Israel, pray for the whole Middle East, pray for the innocent civilians who are Muslims, who live in Palestine, who don’t share the views of Hamas at all,” Quigg Lawrence said. “That’s our message.”

