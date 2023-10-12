Ridin’ 4 A Cure returning to help those battling breast cancer

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An annual event to help those battling breast cancer is happening this Saturday at Highwall Park in Bramwell. The president for Ridin’ 4 A Cure, Dr. Randy Maxwell says this is the fifth year for the event.

Funds gathered will be used for transportation, care and resources. Money from the event will also go towards funding for preventative screenings. The event will include a pig roast, music and food.

Maxwell says all the money gathered will go towards helping local women battling breast cancer.

“We try our best to make a difference in people’s lives because at the end of the day you’re loved. You’re a daughter, a grandmother, a mother, a something and you’re loved. So we want you to be here,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell says registration for the event will begin at 7:30 am. Tickets are $60 per person.

