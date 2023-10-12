Richmond mom charged with murdering 9-month-old daughter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother was charged with murder after police found her 9-month-old daughter unresponsive last week.

On Monday, Oct. 2, police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Hickory Street for the report of a person down. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive young girl in one of the bedrooms.

Police say the child had obvious signs of trauma and was taken to the hospital, where she later died due to her injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, police charged 29-year-old Breonna Green of Richmond with murder after a grand jury indictment.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Longoria at (804) 646-6759 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

