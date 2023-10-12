Police: Henrico Sheriff’s Deputy stabbed in head by inmate

Just before 9:30 p.m., Henrico Police were called to a reported assault at Henrico Jail West.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering after being stabbed while on duty Wednesday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Henrico Police were called to a reported assault at Henrico Jail West.

“Once on scene, officers learned a Sheriff’s Deputy had reportedly been stabbed in the head area by an inmate. The deputy was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” Henrico Police said in a statement.

The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the incident.

