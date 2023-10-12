More sun through tomorrow, but cold rain returns this weekend

As we head throughout the rest of this afternoon, we’re going to be seeing more and more sunshine. High temperatures will be topping off in the mid to low 70s, leading to another beautiful day. Heading into the overnight hours, we’ll see abundant clearing and minimal winds, which will result in the formation of some patchy fog on the roadways. Temperatures overnight will be falling into the mid 40s.

Some patchy fog will be possible as we head into the overnight hours. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Friday we’re going to see more of the same. Any leftover fog from the night before should be on its way out by 8:30 AM. Sunshine will be prominent through the afternoon, leading to temperatures a little warmer in the mid 70s. Enjoy the sunshine while you can though, because as a cold front gets closer and closer Friday night, that’ll lead to temps in the mid 50s, and some isolated rain showers after midnight. Winds will pick up around the same time.

Friday is looking gorgeous, so take advantage of the sunshine. It won't last long. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will be a wet and rainy day. Overcast skies to start out the day, and a cold rain will be off and on throughout the morning and early afternoon. As we head into Saturday evening, the rain looks to return, with high temps sitting in the 60s.

A cold front this weekend will bring us some much-needed rain and colder temps. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Sunday and the start of the work week we’ll stay cloudy and rainy. Temps will also get a lot colder, sitting in the mid to upper 40s until about Thursday.

