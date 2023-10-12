Haunted family-friendly fun coming to the Bluefield City Park

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Beavers PTSO along with Play Bluefield Parks & Recreation are serving up a haunted “double header” for our communities on October 28th.

It starts with the Haunted Hustle 5K Race (walkers are welcome).

Proceeds benefit Bluefield High School’s Parent Teacher Student Organization.

Pre-Registration is available for youth ($10) and adults ($20).

Race Day Registration begins at 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM for youth ($15) and adults ($25).

The race starting promptly at 10:00 AM.

Email Amy Marson at amylmarson@gmail.com to pre-register.

Also happening that Saturday is the 9th Annual Trunk or Treat.

Setup is from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM and the fun goes from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

The children’s bounce house will also be available for portions of the event as well.

