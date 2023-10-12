Haunted family-friendly fun coming to the Bluefield City Park

The day of events kicks off with the Haunted Hustle 5K (walkers welcome) and wraps with the 9th...
The day of events kicks off with the Haunted Hustle 5K (walkers welcome) and wraps with the 9th Annual Trunk or Treat(WVVA)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Beavers PTSO along with Play Bluefield Parks & Recreation are serving up a haunted “double header” for our communities on October 28th.

It starts with the Haunted Hustle 5K Race (walkers are welcome).

Proceeds benefit Bluefield High School’s Parent Teacher Student Organization.

Pre-Registration is available for youth ($10) and adults ($20).

Race Day Registration begins at 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM for youth ($15) and adults ($25).

The race starting promptly at 10:00 AM.

Email Amy Marson at amylmarson@gmail.com to pre-register.

Also happening that Saturday is the 9th Annual Trunk or Treat.

Setup is from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM and the fun goes from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

The children’s bounce house will also be available for portions of the event as well.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Princeton Baseball Association announced that they will be leaving the Appalachian League...
Local Appalachian League team disbands
Charles Dawson
Bluefield man arrested for murder
Two firefighters were injured in a crash Tuesday.
Two Richlands Firefighters injured in vehicle wreck
A new trailhead opens for hikers in Beckley, linking locals and tourists to two previously...
New trailhead opens for hikers in Beckley
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
‘She’s still fighting’: Daughter provides update on Mary Lou Retton

Latest News

Alfred Jennings of Oak Hill is faces multiple charges following the Oct. 11th incident in Mount...
Fayette County man faces multiple felonies following disturbance & burglary in Mount Hope
Birthdays: 10.12.23
Birthdays: 10.12.23
Birthdays: 10.11.23
Birthdays: 10.11.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 10.10.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 10.10.23